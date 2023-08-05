One dead after plane crashes into yard near Peyton

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed an adult male has died after a plane crash near the Meadowlake Airport near Peyton in unincorporated El Paso County.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso County Hazardous Material Team, and the Falcon Police Department responded just after noon Saturday and found a small, single-engine plane crashed and one adult male believed to be the pilot dead on arrival.

THe National Transportation Saftey Board will be leading the investigation.

