One dead after plane crashes into yard near Peyton

One dead after plane crashes into yard
One dead after plane crashes into yard(kktv)
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed an adult male has died after a plane crash near the Meadowlake Airport near Peyton in unincorporated El Paso County.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso County Hazardous Material Team, and the Falcon Police Department responded just after noon Saturday and found a small, single-engine plane crashed and one adult male believed to be the pilot dead on arrival.

THe National Transportation Saftey Board will be leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security breach graphic.
Massive data breach could impact many who attended or worked for public schools in Colorado
Motorcycle crash.
Serious crash involving a motorcyclist in southeast Colorado Springs Friday
Discussion turns heated about new apartment complex in Northern Colorado Springs
Discussion turns heated about a potential apartment complex coming to northern Colorado Springs
Bailey, her six-year-old yorkie, was attacked.
‘I could not protect him’: Colorado woman demands change after dog attacked
Firefighters respond to the home in southwest Colorado Springs.
No injuries after car hits house in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Tornado in El Paso County Aug. 5
PHOTOS: Severe weather north of Colorado Springs Saturday during tornado warning
Severe weather in El Paso County, Colorado Aug. 5, 2023. Tornado warning was issued.
WATCH: Severe weather in El Paso County, Colorado Aug. 5, 2023
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Better storm chances Saturday
Colorado Springs Police say they first got the call of the crash around 1:45am on the westbound...
One injured in head on collision with another vehicle on Uintah, west of I-25