Man wins $1.45 million jackpot thanks to buying lottery ticket while grocery shopping

A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.
A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A man turned a stop at a grocery store into a million-dollar payday.

According to the Florida Lottery, Tallahassee resident Larry Strickland claimed his jackpot this week from a drawing held on Feb. 15.

Lottery officials said Strickland won $1.45 million from the Jackpot Triple Play game after he bought the winning ticket at a Publix supermarket in Tallahassee.

The lucky lottery winner chose to receive his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $937,534.

Officials said the Publix store will also receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The Jackpot Triple Play game offers players a triple chance to win the jackpot. Each ticket comes with three sets of numbers to match the winning numbers drawn. Players can also get an extra chance to win if they add the combo option for $1 more, according to the lottery.

The game’s jackpot starts at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million.

