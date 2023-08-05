Increase after appeal? Property valuations stir up questions in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Coloradans across the state have seen higher property tax valuations this year, but residents in one southern Colorado county are seeing drastic increases.

In many cases, the valuations for Costilla County residents are coming in 400% higher in 2023 compared to 2022. The bigger concern? Dozens of citizens tell 11 News, their appeals are actually leading to even higher valuations.

That was the case for Larry and Carol Wallace.

“We were forced to retire because of my mom having lots of issues, and we had to move down here,” Carol Wallace said. “We were put in a situation where we had to be real cautious about how we spend our money and where it goes.”

The Wallace’s say their property was valued at $182 thousand in 2022. Initially, their 2023 valuation was $465,000, a nearly 250% increase. When they appealed that, the assessor denied them, sending them a new assessment for $513 thousand.

The couple says they made no changes to the property, and that the assessor’s office cited an unknown carport on their property as the reason for a $48,100 increase after appeal. The Wallace’s carport has no walls or floor, and cost them a little over $2 thousand to put up in 2017.

“It almost felt like [the assessor] was saying ‘how dare you challenge us,’” said Larry Wallace. “All I want is questions answered ... How do you come up with these numbers?” Wallace said.

The deputy county assessor says none of the values raised after appeals were done in retaliation.

“There by no means is any malicious intent by raising the property value. We still encourage our citizens to protest if they’re not comfortable with their property value,” said Ronda Lobato, deputy Costilla County Assessor.

In another appeal hearing, one Costilla County citizen, Leslie Taufer, said “I lived up in Boulder and I left because I live on Social Security mostly and I couldn’t afford the taxes there. But these taxes are the same as Boulder, and I can’t find the services that you have here that are comparable to what they have in Boulder.”

Another man said in his hearing, “I’m a little nervous and don’t know what to do. It may force me to have to leave the community to pay this.”

Lobato says there have been 1,600 assessor level appeals in 2023, something unheard of for the small office of just four staff members. She says the reason for the high valuations in general is the impact of the pandemic on the housing market.

“The Covid bubble is the biggest explanation. We’ve had sale prices of homes increase tremendously in our mountainous subdivisions.”

As for the increased valuations after appeal, Lobato admits the system is flawed.

“When we take a closer look at how property characteristics are valued, we discovered that there was an error in the calculation,” she said.

Still-- Costilla County residents like The Wallace’s feel the numbers don’t make sense. They landed on a valuation of $287 thousand after an in-person appeal meeting.

“When you are planning to spend money certain ways and everything increases, and then you get a slam in the face for something that’s totally unrealistic, it’s very bothersome,” said Carol Wallace.

Officials with Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs say there have been complaints made to state offices about the Costilla County Assessor’s Office, but that none of those have led to an investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.