‘I could not protect him’: Colorado woman demands change after dog attacked

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is working to learn if a dog owner will face charges following a dog attack on a Southern Colorado trail.

It happened Friday on a trail near Peyton in eastern El Paso County.

Nicole Reed told 11 News she was walking on this trail with her 3-year-old daughter and her dog Bailey when an unleashed dog attacked Bailey.

“It’s something I really can’t unsee,” Reed said. “I think I’m in shock right now. I had a really, really hard day yesterday. It was horrific. My daughter is three, but she definitely captured a lot of that, and it’s not sitting well with her. My son has been crying hysterically.”

Reed said a neighbor warned her that an off-leash pitbull was approaching them. She had enough time to pick up her daughter and put her behind a nearby fence- in a safe location.

“Kids and families were walking the trail the whole time, and that dog was just coming up here like obviously looking to attack someone,” Reed said.

However, Bailey, her six-year-old yorkie, was attacked.

“He [pitbull] wouldn’t let my dog out, and he just kept shaking his head and shaking his head,” Reed said. “And he wouldn’t stop until he [Bailey] stopped moving.”

According to Reed, Bailey lost his eye, has a fractured spine, neck trauma, and bite marks everywhere.

“I could not protect him, I had to lift up my daughter, you know, and I didn’t know how the dog was going to react,” Reed said. “And I wish I could’ve picked him up, but the dog had already charged him, and unfortunately, I just keep replaying in my head, wishing I could have done something different.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and fire department responded to the scene. The case is under investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pitbull is now in the custody of Animal Control.

The Humane Society said in El Paso County, there have been more than 2,000 calls about an aggressive pet in El Paso and Pueblo counties last year. That is about six calls a day.

According to the Bite Blotter, two fatal dog attacks have occurred in less than two weeks.

At this point, Reed said her family would pay anything to help Bailey survive this.

“Bailey is the best,” Reed said. “The best puppy in the entire world. And that is not even giving him enough credit. He is my child. He is my fourth child, and I love and adore him.”

But in the meantime, Reed said she wants answers and leash laws enforced.

“I get that my dog is family, they might not see it that way, but they could’ve their dog could’ve killed a child,” Reed said. “What is it going to take to have something happen? Like that’s a child’s life.”

“I want the sheriff’s department- I have faith that they are going to do the right thing, and they are going to follow up, and they are going to take care of this,” Reed said. “And I want them to do whatever they have to do to make sure this does not happen again.”

11 News reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. They told 11 News this is still an active investigation. Once that investigation is complete, the District Attorney’s Office will review the case to decide if the pitbull’s owner will face charges.

You can report dangerous or aggressive pets by calling Animal Law Enforcement or 911 in an emergency.

