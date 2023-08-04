WARNING, GRAPHIC: Colorado Springs Police release case summary and videos tied to use-of-force incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While there is a pending lawsuit, Colorado Springs Police released the “full body-worn camera videos” from a use-of-force incident that happened in October of 2022.

WARNING: The video at the top of this article is graphic. It shows body camera footage of the arrest. The footage was originally provided to KKTV 11 News by the Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC.

The police posted the case summary, administrative insights and footage.

At about 2:54 in the morning on Oct. 9, 2022, police conducted a traffic stop near S. Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. Police are reporting the suspect, who was cleared of criminal charges tied to the incident, was driving a vehicle at approximately 15 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone. Police add there were no visible license plates on the man’s vehicle. The man driving the vehicle was identified as Dalvin Gadson.

“During the initial contact between the officer and Mr. Gadson, the officer observed a knife in the cup holder located between the front seats of the vehicle,” part of the original news release from police reads. “Once additional officers arrived, they asked Mr. Gadson to get out of the vehicle so they could conduct a driving under the influence investigation. Mr. Gadson refused to exit the vehicle. When officers attempted to pull Mr. Gadson from the vehicle he physically fought with officers and on more than one instance re-entered the vehicle in the area of the knife.”

Police physically took Gadson into custody.

Originally, an administrative review of the officers’ use of force was conducted by the chain of command and was found to be within policy. However, the case summary released on Friday states “it appeared that there may have been investigative failings that were identified in the case.”

Gadson did plead guilty to unlawful display of license plates, a class B traffic infraction. The other charges were dropped.

“By dropping the charges, the District Attorney has made it clear that these officers had no reason to detain Mr. Gadson for a DUI investigation much less beat him mercilessly and then smile for the cameras as he lay on the ground bleeding,” part of a statement issued in January from the law firm representing Gadson reads. “In other words, this decision means that their actions weren’t just excessive. They were unlawful. Chief Adrian Vasquez said that Officers Colby J. Hickman, Matthew Anderson and Christopher K. Hummel did nothing wrong. But the reality is that they brutally beat Dalvin Gadson for a $15 fine and they should be investigated, arrested and prosecuted. Failing to do so puts lives at risk. Just ask Tyre Nichols’ family.”

You can read the “Interoffice Memo” released by CSPD below which outlines the review done and showcases with Deputy Chief David Edmondson found was “unfounded” or “sustained” when it comes to relevant policies for CSPD. The policies that were examined in the review include:

- 500 Use of Force

- 120 Treatment of the Public

- 1100 Investigative Procedures

- DL-150-01 Principles of Supervision

- 504 Body Worn Camera

