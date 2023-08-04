Video shows Taylor Swift hugging Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Bianka during concert

Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, while performing in Los Angeles. (Source: @skibiscuit/POP NATION/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) - Taylor Swift took a moment out of her concert in Los Angeles on Thursday to hug Bianka Bryant, the 6-year-old daughter of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant.

A video shared by TikTok user @skibiscuit shows Swift on stage for her Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium stopping for a moment to give Bianka her black “22″ hat and a hug.

Vanessa Bryant wore a custom Eras Tour jacket that featured a photo of Swift and Bryant together when he joined the singer on stage during a 2015 concert at the Staples Center.

Bianka’s older sister, Gianna, died at the age of 13 alongside their father, 41-year-old Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

Swift is currently performing in Los Angeles for six nights as part of her Eras Tour.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to the home in southwest Colorado Springs.
No injuries after car hits house in Colorado Springs
Treavor Norris
Rural Colorado community mourns loss of volunteer firefighter and EMT
Murder suspect sought by Colorado authorities.
WANTED: Fingerprints help ID double-murder suspect in Colorado 16 years later
Gas line hit in Colorado Springs.
Gas line hit on the east side of Colorado Springs north of Cimarron Hills, traffic impacted
1 arrested after early morning robbery in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs police, FBI sued by ACLU of Colorado for alleged rights violations
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in...
Pentagon warns of disruptions as Army, Marines both lack confirmed leaders for first time
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Colorado Springs Police release case summary and videos tied to use-of-force incident
The ACLU filed a lawsuit against the City of Colorado Springs, four CSPD officers and the FBI...
WATCH: ACLU files lawsuit against CSPD