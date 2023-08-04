For southern Colorado Purple Heart organization, service to their comrades-in-arms never stops

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Inside a simple white building tucked away between Highway 85 and I-25 is an extraordinary organization, quietly doing extraordinary things for Colorado’s military community.

It’s a group many may not know is here, but for the more than 320 Purple Heart recipients who call themselves members, it offers them a refuge.

“All of us have bled in defense of our nation, our country which we love so dearly,” said Dr. David “Doc” Andrews, commander of Military Order of the Purple Heart’s (MOPH) southern Colorado chapter. “We understand what it’s like to go through challenging times; to go through long, painful recoveries, and we don’t dwell or ruminate on that. What we do is try to derive purpose and camaraderie and a sense of community from that.”

No matter what decade they earned their Purple Heart, all are welcome here at 2 Carson Circle in Fountain.

“Even though we have recipients spanning WWII through the present conflicts, even though we bled in the different wars, we bleed the same blood, we shared the same experiences. And so the tie that bonds us together is unfathomably strong,” Andrews said.

MOPH is an organization for Purple Heart recipients and their spouses, children and grandchildren. The latter are called “auxiliaries” and are part of their own branch of MOPH, Military Order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary (MOPHA). In Fountain, they’re all part of Chapter 423, which is the largest chapter in the state of Colorado and spans north to south from Castle Rock to the state line and then west to east from Grand Junction to the eastern border.

“As any Purple Heart recipient would tell you, the whole family goes through the trauma. The whole family endures the disability that comes with that sacrifice. So it’s very important to us to build that connection and foster that connection between families and not just the members. So when we have events, we try to make it as family-friendly and family-centric as possible,” Andrews said.

Outside of how they got there, in some ways, Chapter 423 is like any other group: there are meetings, dinners, bingo games, volunteer work -- only with a lot of American heroes as members!

“We are incorporating some younger people,” said Karen Lindquist, president of MOPHA 423. “We have a little 6-year-old who is the daughter of one of our active Purple Heart recipients, and she helps out with our bingo. She’s really an attractor; the players really enjoy her, and so they give her little dollars sometimes. I guess she’s got about $1,500 in her little piggy bank, just donations from the Purple Heart people. So it’s fun.

But like the men and women in it, the chapter often goes above and beyond the call of duty.

“Our mission is to not only foster camaraderie amongst Purple Heart recipients and their families, but it’s also to help veterans and families in need. They don’t have to be Purple Heart recipient families,” Andrews said.

Sometimes it with boots on the ground volunteering:

“It’s very rewarding,” Lindquist said. “Part of our thing that we do is go to nursing homes. ... We’ve been active in the Pueblo VA. Last year, we did individual Christmas gifts for them. They all made out their special list of what they wanted, and it was amazing; one man wanted some headphones, another man, who is size 7X, wanted a sweatshirt. It was really individualized in what we did. That’s part of what’s real special, to see the smiles on these people’s faces who have been in nursing homes for months, sometimes years.”

Other times, it’s a quiet act of good Samaritanism.

“We had an active-duty soldier at Fort Carson reach out to us,” Andrews said. “His car broke down, he had a 1-year-old, and his wife was pregnant with another child, and they couldn’t get to work each day. No problem. We wrote a $4,000 check to an automotive repair place and got them back in business. And we also worked with that place -- when we explained the circumstances and who we were, that dealership also dropped their price to be pretty much at cost.

“We don’t do it with a lot of pomp and circumstance; a lot of these veterans and their families come to us feeling uncertain. It’s a trying time for them, it’s a challenge. Some of them can feel embarrassed facing homelessness or not being able to pay for a utility bill. So we just quietly go about helping them.”

And quietly, this chapter raises upward of $20,000 a year to help veterans and their families.

The chapter wants anyone out there who was wounded in combat and is currently walking that journey alone to know that they are there, ready to walk with them. New members are always welcome.

But if you’re not military, you are still invited to a big celebration this weekend!

Monday marks National Purple Heart Recognition Day, and Chapter 423 is holding a big party Saturday!

“Aug. 7 of every year is National Purple Heart Recognition Day. Aug. 7 is special, because that’s when Gen. George Washington created the Badge of Military Merit, which is the forerunner of the modern-day Purple Heart. That was Aug. 7, 1782. So this year is the 241st anniversary of the creation of the Badge of Military Merit. It went dormant after the Civil War and was resurrected by Gen. McArthur when he was Army chief of staff and then was retroactive from WWI through the present day. So each year, part of our charter is to recognize National Purple Heart Recognition Day,” Andrews said.

The event is free and will include music, games, a fitness challenge for anyone brave enough to take it on, BBQ and more!

There will also be an incredible opportunity to talk to Purple Heart recipients from different eras.

And for anyone who is Purple Heart recipient or family member, the chapter is waiving lifetime fees if you sign up Saturday to be a member.

“It’s all about the common bond of having the Purple Heart and taking care of our families and each other,” Andrews said

EVENT DETAILS:

- The event is free

- Is from noon-4 on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 2 Carson Circle, Fountain

- There will be music

- Games for kids

- Fitness event for anyone up to the challenge

- Hamburgers, hot dogs and more food

- Local dignitaries will be in attendance

- Opportunity to meet and chat with Purple Heart recipients from all eras, from World War II to Iraq/Afghanistan.

For more information on MOPH, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.