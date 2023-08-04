Sexually violent predator registers as a transient in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator is now registered in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department issued a community alert on Friday, as part of Colorado law. According to CSPD, Charles William Swift is “transient” in their jurisdiction. His registered address is an area near E. Platte Avenue and Circle Drive. The department adds he failed to register as a sex offender earlier this year. Swift was also convicted of dealing marijuana in 1997.

According to the information listed by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Swift was convicted of sexual assault in 2000.

The full alert from CSPD can be read below:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an important message. Today is 08-04-2023. The Colorado Springs Police Department has information about a sexually violent predator that will be residing near you. The offender’s name is Charles Swift; information can be found by going to the City of Colorado Springs home page at www.coloradosprings.gov, hovering on Public Safety then clicking Police, Search Sex Offender Information, Sexually Violent Predators.

Due to the nature of the information it is not advisable to show the video to children, however parents should share the information with their children. If you are unable to view the website the materials the information will be available at the local police stations on 08-04-2023. If you have questions related to this information contact Detective Nancy Gifford with the Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672. Thank you.”

