Serious crash involving a motorcyclist in southeast Colorado Springs Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash involving a motorcyclist had a busy Colorado Springs roadway closed Friday morning.

At about 10:15 a.m. the social media page for the City of Colorado Springs traffic shared a post stating all westbound lanes of Hancock Expressway were closed at Circle Drive on the south side of the city. Details on possible injuries were not immediately available.

