Serious crash involving a motorcyclist in southeast Colorado Springs Friday

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:20 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash involving a motorcyclist had a busy Colorado Springs roadway closed Friday morning.

At about 10:15 a.m. the social media page for the City of Colorado Springs traffic shared a post stating all westbound lanes of Hancock Expressway were closed at Circle Drive on the south side of the city. Details on possible injuries were not immediately available.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to the home in southwest Colorado Springs.
No injuries after car hits house in Colorado Springs
Treavor Norris
Rural Colorado community mourns loss of volunteer firefighter and EMT
Murder suspect sought by Colorado authorities.
WANTED: Fingerprints help ID double-murder suspect in Colorado 16 years later
Gas line hit in Colorado Springs.
Gas line hit on the east side of Colorado Springs north of Cimarron Hills, traffic impacted
1 arrested after early morning robbery in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Charles Swift.
Sexually violent predator registers as a transient in Colorado Springs
Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding
A few storms possible into Friday evening
Isolated storms expected on Friday
Discussion turns heated about new apartment complex in Northern Colorado Springs
Discussion turns heated about a potential apartment complex coming to northern Colorado Springs