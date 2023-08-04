No injuries after car hits house in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A home is damaged after a car went through the front wall and window in a neighborhood in the southwest part of the city.

The crash happened Thursday night near Highway 115 and Cheyenne Meadows. Police tell 11 News no one is injured.

Police said they believe a mechanical issue with the vehicle may have caused the crash, but the exact cause is under investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident at Cheyenne Meadows & East Meadow with a vehicle into a home. CSFD’s Heavy Rescue Team will be shoring the home due to structural damage. No reported injuries. CSFD will be on scene for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/X76XEXiQzX — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 4, 2023

Firefighters plan to be on scene for several hours.

