No injuries after car hits house in Colorado Springs

Firefighters respond to the home in southwest Colorado Springs.
Firefighters respond to the home in southwest Colorado Springs.(Nathenia Panganiban/KKTV)
By Adam Atchison
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:25 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A home is damaged after a car went through the front wall and window in a neighborhood in the southwest part of the city.

The crash happened Thursday night near Highway 115 and Cheyenne Meadows. Police tell 11 News no one is injured.

Police said they believe a mechanical issue with the vehicle may have caused the crash, but the exact cause is under investigation.

Firefighters plan to be on scene for several hours.

11 News also has a crew on scene. This article will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

