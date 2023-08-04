‘Domestic violence is a sadistic cycle’: Update to murder of Fountain mother

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News has the arrest papers for the suspect, Miles Kirby. That man, police said, is the victim’s boyfriend and father of her kids.

He was in court Thursday morning.

The arrest papers said Kirby allegedly tried to make the crime scene look like a suicide.

According to arrest papers, Kirby told police he found Joslyn Teetzel in their backyard- dead from an apparent suicide.

Investigators wrote in the arrest papers what Kirby told them was inconsistent with the evidence.

They also said the medical examiner told them the death was a homicide.

Kingdom Builders, a foundation focused on helping domestic abuse survivors, told 11 News 32 Coloradans were killed by former or current partners in 2018. They added that those numbers are expected to go up.

“Domestic violence is a sadistic cycle, and it takes a toll on a person’s mental health,” said Briana Geter, Program Director for Kingdom Builders. “And so having those that can identify that I’m not OK and it’s OK to say I’m not OK. Because we’ve been taught oftentimes that we have to suck it up.”

“We let them know that they’re not alone, and we also encourage them to let them know that that’s not OK,” Lisa Jenkins, Founder and CEO of Kingdom Builders, said. “And so, we do an education almost immediately so that they can know what domestic violence is, what sexual assault is, talk about red flags and then also start the healing process.”

They said domestic abuse can happen to anyone and can become deadly quickly.

“Especially when it’s your time to leave- that’s when it can become more lethal,” Jenkins said. “We want people to get out, but we also want them to be safe when it happens. So having a plan, we always encourage those because we have some come to our door. They are not ready to leave, and we get it. It’s a process. But allow us to help you with a safety plan.”

Kingdom Builders said most domestic abuse cases are difficult to get out of due to a number of obstacles. One of those is the feeling that the situation is normal.

“[It depends on] How many children you may have, do you have a support system, do you have finances to leave?” Geter said. “So that cycle can look a little different for each and every person that have been through it.”

Kirby’s bond is set at two million dollars.

He faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and tampering with a human body and evidence.

If you or a loved one are victims of domestic violence, help is available. You can call Kingdom Builders at 719-247-8190.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.