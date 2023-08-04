Discussion turns heated about a potential apartment complex coming to northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A heated discussion about a potential new apartment complex in northern Colorado Springs. Hundreds showed up to voice their opinions on the proposal near the corner of North Union and Powers.

The complex would include 232 units the developer says a majority would be affordable housing. The developers and the city presented the proposal before public opinion. Many of the residents nearby had questions for both about the future of the area.

Their concerns included the traffic the influx of more people living in the area would bring in.

”It’s not walkable, it’s not a good area for apartments, and it’s not good for those businesses that are adjacent to it because those individuals at those apartments are going to create traffic congestion, they are going to park in their business spaces which will impact their business,” resident Stephen Parrish said.

The developers of the project say they will be looking into those concerns with their own independent traffic study. They also say one of the reasons to build in this specific location is the need for affordable housing based on current rent prices.

“It’s something we certainly take seriously the residents here are obviously the ones who live here and so that is something we have studied very closely. The city will obviously sign off on the study to make sure everything on their public roads are adequate for servicing the project,” Eric Grodahl of BDG Properties said.

Developers say the next steps are to get the plan approved and hopefully break ground in February.

