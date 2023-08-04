Deadly crash along Highway 50 in Canon City under investigation Friday

Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a crash in the Canon City area early Friday morning.

The Canon City Police Department is reporting the crash happened along highway near Dozier Avenue. The area is on the east side of the city. The crash forced the closure of westbound Highway 50 for a period of time. A pedestrian was killed and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The highway was back open before 7 a.m.

The last time this article was updated, no other information was available.

***UPDATE*** All lanes are now open. We will be releasing more information on this crash later, when that information is...

Posted by Canon City Police Department on Friday, August 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to the home in southwest Colorado Springs.
No injuries after car hits house in Colorado Springs
Treavor Norris
Rural Colorado community mourns loss of volunteer firefighter and EMT
Murder suspect sought by Colorado authorities.
WANTED: Fingerprints help ID double-murder suspect in Colorado 16 years later
Gas line hit in Colorado Springs.
Gas line hit on the east side of Colorado Springs north of Cimarron Hills, traffic impacted
1 arrested after early morning robbery in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Motorcycle crash.
Serious crash involving a motorcyclist in southeast Colorado Springs Friday
Charles Swift.
Sexually violent predator registers as a transient in Colorado Springs
Serious crash involving a motorcycle in south Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Serious crash involving a motorcyclist in Colorado Springs along Circle
Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding