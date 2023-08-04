Deadly crash along Highway 50 in Canon City under investigation Friday

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a crash in the Canon City area early Friday morning.

The Canon City Police Department is reporting the crash happened along highway near Dozier Avenue. The area is on the east side of the city. The crash forced the closure of westbound Highway 50 for a period of time. A pedestrian was killed and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The highway was back open before 7 a.m.

The last time this article was updated, no other information was available.

***UPDATE*** All lanes are now open. We will be releasing more information on this crash later, when that information is... Posted by Canon City Police Department on Friday, August 4, 2023

