Colorado Springs police, FBI sued by ACLU of Colorado for alleged rights violations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The ACLU filed a lawsuit against the City of Colorado Springs, four CSPD officers and the FBI Tuesday on behalf of local activists who believe their constitutional rights were violated after a 2021 march.

According to the 52-page complaint, those activists believe that police were targeting them due to their involvement in an August 2020 protest outside of an officer’s home for the police-involved death of De’Von Bailey.

The complaint, filed by the ACLU on the behalf of Jaqueline “Jax” Armendariz Unzueta and local nonprofit the Chinook Center, alleges that activists were arrested for “minor violations” like marching in the street and dropping a bicycle in the path of an officer during a housing rights march about a year after the Bailey protest, and that these violations were what CSPD used to obtain “dragnet” warrants for the search and seizure of personal devices and private messages.

“The only justification given was that people use their phones and their devices to send messages and take pictures,” ACLU of Colorado Legal Director Tim Macdonald told 11 News, “just like you do, just like I do.”

Macdonald said he believes the actions of officers in this instance demonstrate a practice of intimidation against activist groups in Colorado Springs, and that the broad search warrants were unconstitutional and meant to intimidate.

“They’re standing up for themselves, that they won’t be intimidated, that they’re entitled to their First Amendment rights,” Macdonald said. “They’re entitled to raise their voices, and the Colorado Springs Police Department cannot intimidate them into silence, can’t seize their devices, seize their messages and rummage through them.”

11 News reached out to both the FBI and CSPD for comment on the lawsuit. Both agencies declined to comment on ongoing litigation.

