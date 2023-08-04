Colorado Springs police, FBI sued by ACLU of Colorado for alleged rights violations

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The ACLU filed a lawsuit against the City of Colorado Springs, four CSPD officers and the FBI Tuesday on behalf of local activists who believe their constitutional rights were violated after a 2021 march.

According to the 52-page complaint, those activists believe that police were targeting them due to their involvement in an August 2020 protest outside of an officer’s home for the police-involved death of De’Von Bailey.

The complaint, filed by the ACLU on the behalf of Jaqueline “Jax” Armendariz Unzueta and local nonprofit the Chinook Center, alleges that activists were arrested for “minor violations” like marching in the street and dropping a bicycle in the path of an officer during a housing rights march about a year after the Bailey protest, and that these violations were what CSPD used to obtain “dragnet” warrants for the search and seizure of personal devices and private messages.

“The only justification given was that people use their phones and their devices to send messages and take pictures,” ACLU of Colorado Legal Director Tim Macdonald told 11 News, “just like you do, just like I do.”

Macdonald said he believes the actions of officers in this instance demonstrate a practice of intimidation against activist groups in Colorado Springs, and that the broad search warrants were unconstitutional and meant to intimidate.

“They’re standing up for themselves, that they won’t be intimidated, that they’re entitled to their First Amendment rights,” Macdonald said. “They’re entitled to raise their voices, and the Colorado Springs Police Department cannot intimidate them into silence, can’t seize their devices, seize their messages and rummage through them.”

11 News reached out to both the FBI and CSPD for comment on the lawsuit. Both agencies declined to comment on ongoing litigation.

The full lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Colorado can be found at the bottom of this article.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Deadly crash along I-25 in Pueblo Wednesday morning
Police lights road
Troopers find deadly crash west of Canon City
Heavy law enforcement activity in Pueblo West on July 19, 2023, in what has been confirmed to...
6 minors arrested in connection with February Falcon quintuple-shooting; more arrests expected
Composite sketch of body found in Colorado Springs.
Body found in Colorado Springs, police ask for help with identification
Maddie Mendoza, the 2023 Gerber Baby!
Meet the 2023 Gerber Baby and her parents from Colorado Springs!

Latest News

Firefighters respond to the home in southwest Colorado Springs.
No injuries after car hits house in Colorado Springs
The arrest papers said Kirby allegedly tried to make the crime scene look like a suicide.
‘Domestic violence is a sadistic cycle’: Update to murder of Fountain mother
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring)
WATCH: Update to murder of Fountain mother
Murder suspect sought by Colorado authorities.
WANTED: Fingerprints help ID double-murder suspect in Colorado 16 years later