2 deputies injured while taking wanted person into custody in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted person was taken into custody Friday morning but not before allegedly injuring two deputies and damaging two patrol vehicles.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the situation started at about 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of Market Plaza when a deputy spotted the suspect, Laramie Fields. Fields was wanted on several outstanding warrants and was reportedly sleeping in a vehicle. Additional deputies were called to the scene.

“After additional deputies arrived in the area, they positioned their vehicles in a way to block the suspect’s truck from leaving the parking lot,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Fields woke and attempted to drive away when his truck struck two patrol vehicles, causing one of the patrol vehicles to hit a deputy who was walking to the truck. The deputy suffered a leg injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Two other deputies approached the truck and gave several verbal orders for Fields to surrender. Fields disobeyed the commands and continued to try to drive away, however his vehicle was pinned in by the patrol vehicles. One of the deputies broke a window of the truck to gain control of Fields and stop the truck from moving. The deputy suffered several cuts and abrasions and was treated at a local hospital.”

Another deputy fired bean bags at Fields to get him to stop the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken into custody and then taken to the hospital before he was booked into jail. Both deputies had non-life threatening injuries.

“I commend these deputies for their patience and their quick-thinking decision to use less than lethal force as they tried to get this suspect to surrender peacefully,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “Based on the past actions of the suspect and his actions today, the outcome could’ve been much worse.”

Fields may face additional charges for the incident on Friday, but new charges have yet to be announced to the public.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.