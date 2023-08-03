WANTED: Fingerprints help ID double-murder suspect in Colorado 16 years later

Murder suspect sought by Colorado authorities.
Murder suspect sought by Colorado authorities.(18th Judicial DA)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - It appears fingerprints were an integral part of helping investigators in Colorado identify a double-murder suspect who has possibly been on the run for more than a decade.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details on the 16-year-old case with the public on Thursday. The bodies of roommates Juan Ayala-Medina and Ignacio Zumudio-Estrada were found in their home on July 16, 2007. The release goes on to explain detectives found some evidence at the scene of a third roommate who went by “Alejandro Garcia,” but the social security card found was fraudulent because the name didn’t match the number.

“Shortly after the murders, detectives sent several pieces of evidence from the apartment to CBI for examination,” part of the news release adds. “A spoon and a Mountain Dew can were collected from Alejandro’s room and later DNA tested. The results show the DNA collected from the items were from a single contributor. Fingerprints were also collected from Alejandro’s bedroom without any successful matches. In that same bedroom, a Walmart receipt was found showing a purchase of the Mountain Dew bottle and a youth baseball bat shortly before the crime took place. The youth baseball bat was not recovered.”

Years after the murders, the Department of Homeland Security Latent Print Unit got a “hit” on the latent prints submitted the year of the crime. The fingerprints in the DHS system for Alejandro Garcia-Loya matched the five latent prints collected from the homicide scene. in April of 2023, Detective Jason McDonald identified the third roommate as Alejandro Garcia-Loya. Investigators believe Garcia-Loya killed his roommates and fled to Mexico.

“The Aurora Police Department, along with the Major Crime Homicide Unit, is committed to finding justice for our victims and their families. Just because a case goes cold, does not mean it is forgotten,” said Major Crime Homicide Unit Sgt. Chris Cruser. “Our detectives are always looking for new leads, evidence and information to solve cases. This is just one example of their efforts and dedication.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the suspect was on the run. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 720-913-7867.

“As time passes, cases can become tougher to solve,” Deputy District Attorney Grant Grosgebauer said. “No matter how much time passes, our Cold Case Unit is solely focused on holding offenders accountable and ensuring victims get justice.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

