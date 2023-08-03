Senior citizen missing from Jefferson County; family concerned for her safety

Greda Machuga
Greda Machuga(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:35 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement need your help locating a missing senior citizen who suffers from cognitive impairment.

Greda Machuga, 73, left her home around 4 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen driving in the area of West 10th Avenue and Simms Street in Westminster. She never returned home and didn’t take a cell phone, so her family is unable to contact her. Machuga is known to become confused by her surroundings, and her family is concerned for her safety.

Machuga is a white female described as being 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Her vehicle is a gray or silver 2009 Lexus R350 with Colorado license plate 285DFU. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says she’s known to visit the King Soopers at 100th and Wadsworth Parkway.

Call 911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office right away if you have information on her whereabouts. The sheriff’s office number is 303-271-0211.

