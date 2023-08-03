Senior citizen missing from Jefferson County; family concerned for her safety

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement need your help locating a missing senior citizen who suffers from cognitive impairment.

Greda Machuga, 73, left her home around 4 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen driving in the area of West 10th Avenue and Simms Street in Westminster. She never returned home and didn’t take a cell phone, so her family is unable to contact her. Machuga is known to become confused by her surroundings, and her family is concerned for her safety.

Machuga is a white female described as being 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Her vehicle is a gray or silver 2009 Lexus R350 with Colorado license plate 285DFU. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says she’s known to visit the King Soopers at 100th and Wadsworth Parkway.

Call 911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office right away if you have information on her whereabouts. The sheriff’s office number is 303-271-0211.

SENIOR ALERT: JCSO is searching for 73-year old Greta Muchuga. She is a white female, 5'4", 125 lb, green eyes and brown hair. She has some cognitave impairment and gets lost and confused easily. Her vehicle was potentially spotted at 120th and Sheridan and possibly in Boulder… pic.twitter.com/Obn5OrLFoe — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 3, 2023

