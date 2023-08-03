Rural Colorado community mourns loss of volunteer firefighter and EMT

Treavor Norris
Treavor Norris(Rocky Ford FD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KKTV) - While it isn’t clear what led to the untimely passing of a volunteer firefighter in a rural Colorado community, what is clear is how tragic of a loss this was for the community.

The Rocky Ford Fire Department shared brief details earlier this week on social media about the passing of Treavor Shawn Norris. Norris was an active volunteer firefighter and EMT. He passed away while off duty.

“It is with very heavy hearts, to sadly report that the Rocky Ford Fire Department lost one of our own,” part of the social media post reads. “Treavor “Timmy” Norris, was an extremely valued member of the department, and leaves a hole in our team, that cannot be filled. Treavor had a smile and attitude that was contagious in any situation, he was a dedicated Firefighter & EMT that left an impact throughout the entire valley. We ask that you keep Treavor’s Family in your thoughts and prayers as they move through this extremely difficult situation. We have it from here Brother!”

The fire chief for the Rocky Ford Fire Department shared the following obituary honoring the life of Norris with the public on Thursday:

Again, while the details of how Norris passed aren’t available KKTV 11 News felt it was appropriate to share the 9-8-8 crisis line. The 24/7 line offers free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Deadly crash along I-25 in Pueblo Wednesday morning
Police lights road
Troopers find deadly crash west of Canon City
Heavy law enforcement activity in Pueblo West on July 19, 2023, in what has been confirmed to...
6 minors arrested in connection with February Falcon quintuple-shooting; more arrests expected
Composite sketch of body found in Colorado Springs.
Body found in Colorado Springs, police ask for help with identification
Maddie Mendoza, the 2023 Gerber Baby!
Meet the 2023 Gerber Baby and her parents from Colorado Springs!

Latest News

Gas line hit in Colorado Springs.
Gas line hit on the east side of Colorado Springs north of Cimarron Hills, traffic impacted
In Colorado, of the nearly 13,000 claims filed so far, around 8,500 have been resolved,...
WATCH: Deadline approaching for veterans to receive backdated PACT Act funds
Allen May was on the run for years before being captured in Florida.
CAPTURED: Man allegedly stole $700,000 while in custody before escaping Colorado prison in 2018
Tailes, Tunes and Tastes returns to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Aug. 31.
Tailes, Tunes and Tastes at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo