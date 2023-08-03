Rural Colorado community mourns loss of volunteer firefighter and EMT
ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KKTV) - While it isn’t clear what led to the untimely passing of a volunteer firefighter in a rural Colorado community, what is clear is how tragic of a loss this was for the community.
The Rocky Ford Fire Department shared brief details earlier this week on social media about the passing of Treavor Shawn Norris. Norris was an active volunteer firefighter and EMT. He passed away while off duty.
“It is with very heavy hearts, to sadly report that the Rocky Ford Fire Department lost one of our own,” part of the social media post reads. “Treavor “Timmy” Norris, was an extremely valued member of the department, and leaves a hole in our team, that cannot be filled. Treavor had a smile and attitude that was contagious in any situation, he was a dedicated Firefighter & EMT that left an impact throughout the entire valley. We ask that you keep Treavor’s Family in your thoughts and prayers as they move through this extremely difficult situation. We have it from here Brother!”
The fire chief for the Rocky Ford Fire Department shared the following obituary honoring the life of Norris with the public on Thursday:
Again, while the details of how Norris passed aren’t available KKTV 11 News felt it was appropriate to share the 9-8-8 crisis line. The 24/7 line offers free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.