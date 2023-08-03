Rural Colorado community mourns loss of volunteer firefighter and EMT

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KKTV) - While it isn’t clear what led to the untimely passing of a volunteer firefighter in a rural Colorado community, what is clear is how tragic of a loss this was for the community.

The Rocky Ford Fire Department shared brief details earlier this week on social media about the passing of Treavor Shawn Norris. Norris was an active volunteer firefighter and EMT. He passed away while off duty.

“It is with very heavy hearts, to sadly report that the Rocky Ford Fire Department lost one of our own,” part of the social media post reads. “Treavor “Timmy” Norris, was an extremely valued member of the department, and leaves a hole in our team, that cannot be filled. Treavor had a smile and attitude that was contagious in any situation, he was a dedicated Firefighter & EMT that left an impact throughout the entire valley. We ask that you keep Treavor’s Family in your thoughts and prayers as they move through this extremely difficult situation. We have it from here Brother!”

The fire chief for the Rocky Ford Fire Department shared the following obituary honoring the life of Norris with the public on Thursday:

Treavor Shawn Norris was born on May 21, 1999 at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia. At a young age his family moved to Colorado. This has since been his home. Treavor’s passion throughout his life has been to help others; thus, his choice to become an EMT, a firefighter, and later he found a true home on the range and became a Colorado Cowboy. Treavor’s friendships were strong and true. His love of family even stronger. To know him was to love him and he will be sorely missed by all whose lives he has touched in any way. Treavor is survived by his Mother and Stepfather, Rhonda and Ron Brabant of Colorado Springs; his Father, Benjamin Norris of Pueblo, CO; Grandparents, David and Carol Norris of Avondale, CO; and Larry and Sharon Bork of Colorado Springs, CO. “Tt” also leaves behind his two sisters, Brooklynn and Kelsey Norris, as well as his half siblings Crew and Emmy Norris. He will also be missed by many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and a host of caring friends, co-workers, and acquaintances. Treavor’s final days were brightened by his dear girlfriend, Elana Brooks and her family there on “The Ranch”. A Memorial Service in his honor will be held on Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Pueblo West Funeral Home 381 S. Joe Martinez Blvd. Pueblo West, Colorado 81007 Flower Memorials can be sent to the Funeral Home location. Monetary Memorials in his honor may be made out to the Treavor Norris Memorial Fund and mailed to: First National Bank 300 N. Main St. Rocky Ford, CO 81607

Again, while the details of how Norris passed aren’t available KKTV 11 News felt it was appropriate to share the 9-8-8 crisis line. The 24/7 line offers free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.

