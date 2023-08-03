Police investigate after WWII-era grenade is found in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A typically quiet Colorado Springs neighborhood was swarming with police Wednesday after a possible live grenade was discovered.

The item was found on Barraport Drive at 5:30 p.m. and was believed to be a World War II-era grenade, police told 11 News. The bomb squad was called to safely remove the device, and neighbors were evacuated for a short time.

Police have not said exactly where the grenade was found, just that it was in the 7000 block of Barraport. The neighborhood is located on the far northeast side of Colorado Springs near Woodmen and Marksheffel.

While it’s unknown how the device got there, Springs police have told 11 News in the past that with this being a military town, it’s not uncommon for soldiers to leave random items behind -- even weapons -- when moving.

