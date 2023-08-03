Gas line hit on the east side of Colorado Springs north of Cimarron Hills, traffic impacted

Gas line hit in Colorado Springs.
Gas line hit in Colorado Springs.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public was asked to avoid an area on the east side of Colorado Springs north of Cimarron Hills Thursday afternoon after a gas line was hit.

At about 1:30 p.m. the fire department announced Pony Tracks was closed at Peterson for the incident.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the incident. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a road closure and safety situation involving a hit gas line.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Deadly crash along I-25 in Pueblo Wednesday morning
Police lights road
Troopers find deadly crash west of Canon City
Heavy law enforcement activity in Pueblo West on July 19, 2023, in what has been confirmed to...
6 minors arrested in connection with February Falcon quintuple-shooting; more arrests expected
Composite sketch of body found in Colorado Springs.
Body found in Colorado Springs, police ask for help with identification
Maddie Mendoza, the 2023 Gerber Baby!
Meet the 2023 Gerber Baby and her parents from Colorado Springs!

Latest News

Treavor Norris
Rural Colorado community mourns loss of volunteer firefighter and EMT
In Colorado, of the nearly 13,000 claims filed so far, around 8,500 have been resolved,...
WATCH: Deadline approaching for veterans to receive backdated PACT Act funds
Allen May was on the run for years before being captured in Florida.
CAPTURED: Man allegedly stole $700,000 while in custody before escaping Colorado prison in 2018
Tailes, Tunes and Tastes returns to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Aug. 31.
Tailes, Tunes and Tastes at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo