Gas line hit on the east side of Colorado Springs north of Cimarron Hills, traffic impacted
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public was asked to avoid an area on the east side of Colorado Springs north of Cimarron Hills Thursday afternoon after a gas line was hit.
At about 1:30 p.m. the fire department announced Pony Tracks was closed at Peterson for the incident.
