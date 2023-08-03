Gas line hit on the east side of Colorado Springs north of Cimarron Hills, traffic impacted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public was asked to avoid an area on the east side of Colorado Springs north of Cimarron Hills Thursday afternoon after a gas line was hit.

At about 1:30 p.m. the fire department announced Pony Tracks was closed at Peterson for the incident.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the incident. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a road closure and safety situation involving a hit gas line.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #hitgasline at Pony Tracks and Peterson. Peterson is closed at Pony Tracks. Look for crews responding and working in the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 3, 2023

