Former Denver police detective arrested after allegedly pointing gun at man at mall food court

Martin Vigil, who retired from the Denver Police Department in 2019.
Martin Vigil, who retired from the Denver Police Department in 2019.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:06 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - An ex-police detective was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly pulling a gun on a man at a mall food court.

According to witnesses at the Southwest Plaza Mall, the two men were arguing when the suspect suddenly took out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Mall security immediately confronted the suspect, who told them he was law enforcement. Jefferson County deputies were also called to the scene.

“They were able to convince him to put the gun down, and he was subsequently arrested. No one was hurt in the altercation and no shots were fired,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office says the episode stemmed from an earlier incident involving a lost phone.

“The altercation between the men allegedly began earlier in the day when they had a verbal exchange on a bus,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday night. “[The suspect] got off the bus but accidentally left his phone behind. When he called his phone, the other man answered it and said he would give it back if [the suspect] paid him money. The two agreed to meet at the food court inside the mall.”

The suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Martin Vigil, a retired detective with the Denver Police Department. He is facing felony menacing charges and, as he’s no longer in law enforcement, facing charges of impersonating a peace officer.

