Dad drowns after saving his 3 kids from canal

Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the 42-year-old victim were unsuccessful. His...
Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the 42-year-old victim were unsuccessful. His body was later recovered by the divers.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:54 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, N.J. (WABC) - The search for a New Jersey father who disappeared after saving his children from drowning ended in tragedy when divers found his body.

Franklin Township Police received a 911 call Wednesday reporting a man in the water at the Delaware and Raritan Canal, with three children on the shore.

Witnesses told police the children – ages 8, 11 and 13 – went into the water and quickly became distressed. That’s when their 42-year-old father went into the water to help. He pulled his children to shallow water but struggled to maintain his balance.

Responding officers found the children out of the water but could not locate their father.

Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the victim were unsuccessful. His body was recovered by the divers around 5:30 p.m.

The children were treated at the scene and released without further medical attention.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Deadly crash along I-25 in Pueblo Wednesday morning
Police lights road
Troopers find deadly crash west of Canon City
Heavy law enforcement activity in Pueblo West on July 19, 2023, in what has been confirmed to...
6 minors arrested in connection with February Falcon quintuple-shooting; more arrests expected
Composite sketch of body found in Colorado Springs.
Body found in Colorado Springs, police ask for help with identification
Four people displaced after overnight apartment fire
4 people out of their homes after overnight apartment fire in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Spotty storms again on Wednesday
Not much change to the weather pattern
FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during a...
Trump to face judge in DC over charges that he tried to overturn 2020 presidential election
An indictment charges Trump with four counts related to his efforts to undo the presidential...
Former president Trump to be arraigned on 2020 election charges
Carolyn Jansing, an 18-year-old lifeguard and recent high school graduate, helped save...
Recent high school grad helps save 4-year-old girl from drowning