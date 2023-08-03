City says they are looking into adding school zones to high schools throughout Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city tells 11 News they have been in conversation with at least three different school districts about the need for school zones but they tell say it all comes down to funding.

”I’ve had some emails and phone calls with representatives in District 20 and District 11 and District 2 as well,” traffic engineer for the city of Colorado Springs Todd Frisbie said. “Nothing specific, but more about going to look at school zones elsewhere.”

As the 2023 school year gets underway, safety is top of mind for district leaders across Colorado Springs.

But it’s also bringing back the memory of a tragic incident that happened at the end of *last school year when a high school student was hit and killed crossing the street in front of Doherty High School.

“Obviously it was a heartbreaking situation that brought this about when we lost a student last year and a pedestrian car accident so we had a lot of feelings around this particular school zone,” chief communications officer for District 11 Devra Ashby said.

Now, she says the district has requested more school zones and the city tells me, other districts are asking for them too. The city says while there is no timeline, it’s something they’re working on.

“We’re looking at every public high school every public middle school that doesn’t have a school zone or look at each location evaluating are they qualified for school zones,” Ashby said.

The city traffic engineer says it comes down to traffic levels and speed limits. D11 says they’re not giving up and will keep the conversation going until they can get those school zones implemented.

“We asked that drivers be aware that school is starting, and high school has started at some other schools in the district, so be aware and take your time in the mornings and in the afternoons,” Ashby said.

The city tells 11 News their resources are limited but they are looking across the districts to decide which high school and middle schools are next.

