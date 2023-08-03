1 arrested after early morning robbery in Colorado Springs

(KTTC)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:18 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robber didn’t enjoy his spoils for long, being arrested within hours of holding up a business early Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect walked into the business at 1:15 a.m., showed his gun, and stole cash from the register. Police did not name the business, only stating that it was in the 5600 block of Palmer Park Boulevard near the intersection with Powers.

Officers were able to track down the suspect a short time later and take him into custody. He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Deadly crash along I-25 in Pueblo Wednesday morning
Police lights road
Troopers find deadly crash west of Canon City
Heavy law enforcement activity in Pueblo West on July 19, 2023, in what has been confirmed to...
6 minors arrested in connection with February Falcon quintuple-shooting; more arrests expected
Composite sketch of body found in Colorado Springs.
Body found in Colorado Springs, police ask for help with identification
Four people displaced after overnight apartment fire
4 people out of their homes after overnight apartment fire in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Police investigate after WWII-era grenade is found in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Martin Vigil, who retired from the Denver Police Department in 2019.
Former Denver police detective arrested after allegedly pointing gun at man at mall food court
Greda Machuga
Senior citizen missing from Jefferson County; family concerned for her safety
Storm chances continue
Not much change to the weather pattern