1 arrested after early morning robbery in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robber didn’t enjoy his spoils for long, being arrested within hours of holding up a business early Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect walked into the business at 1:15 a.m., showed his gun, and stole cash from the register. Police did not name the business, only stating that it was in the 5600 block of Palmer Park Boulevard near the intersection with Powers.

Officers were able to track down the suspect a short time later and take him into custody. He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

No injuries were reported.

