Troopers find deadly crash west of Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person is dead after crashing their car west of Canon City.

According to State Patrol, a Fremont County deputy was on Highway 50 around 1:15 Wednesday morning when they came across traces of a potential wreck. The deputy reported it to State Patrol, and responding troopers found the crash site off the roadway 5 miles outside Canon City. The vehicle had gone off the eastbound side of the highway.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or what time the crash occurred. A spokesperson with State Patrol said he thought the driver was the only person in the car but could not 100 percent confirm that at the time of this writing. No other vehicles appeared to have been involved.

Eastbound Highway 50 was shut down for the investigation starting around 3:30 a.m. State Patrol said the roadway was reopened about 5:45 a.m.

We will update this article as we learn more.

