Teen arrested in alleged DUI crash that killed Colorado Springs woman

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:09 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is facing multiple charges after running a red light while drinking and driving, killing a Colorado Springs woman.

Police say Luke Johnson, 19, was also speeding and driving with his headlights off when he caused the crash at Fountain and Jet Wing early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection just a few minutes after midnight on a reported two-car crash. Driver Amanda Trujillo, 28, was already dead when police got on scene.

According to investigators, Johnson was heading westbound on Fountain when he blew through the light, hitting Trujillo’s car, which was heading south on Jet Wing. Alcohol and speed are both considered factors in the crash.

Johnson was arrested on scene and booked into the county jail on vehicular homicide and DUI charges.

This is the 27th fatal crash of 2023 and the 57th in the last 365 days.

