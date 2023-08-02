Suspect wanted in violent robbery taken down by CSPD K-9

K-9 Zev
K-9 Zev(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of Colorado Springs’ canine crimefighters helped take down a violent fugitive wanted for assaulting a senior citizen during a robbery, among other crimes.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s joint Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force spotted the suspect walking along North Nevada near Austin Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. He was by himself, and law enforcement had reason to believe he was armed.

“Detectives attempted to surround him with their vehicles while ordering him to stop. The male immediately began sprinting away from detectives, carrying a backpack,” a police lieutenant said.

He ran right into the path of CSPD K-9 Zev and his handler Officer Kelly.

“Officer Kelly gave a warning for the subject to stop or the K-9 would be released. The subject refused and ran past Officer Kelly and K-9 Zev in the direction of an occupied business.”

As promised, Kelly released K-9 Zev.

“Based off the danger to the community and officers in the area the subject presented, the violent nature of the crime, and the subject’s desperation to avoid arrest, Officer Kelly released K9 Zev. K9 Zev pursued the subject, quickly apprehending him,” the lieutenant said. “... Zev took the subject to the ground allowing detectives to take him into custody.”

Police have not publicly identified the suspect but say he was wanted on four felony arrest warrants, including for the robbery where he assaulted a 65-year-old man. The victim remains in the ICU in serious condition. Further details about that robbery have not been released at this time.

While taking the suspect into custody, law enforcement found three Airsoft-type guns in his backpack. While not real guns, they looked “very realistic,” the lieutenant said.

“Detectives with the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force along with CSPD K-9 units should be commended for their teamwork in apprehending a very dangerous subject who posed a threat to our community,” the lieutenant said.

Good boy, K-9 Zev!

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

