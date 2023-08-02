Stay weather aware! Major flooding in Fort Collins swamps vehicles

Flooding in Fort Collins on July 31, 2023.
Flooding in Fort Collins on July 31, 2023.(Fort Collins Police Services)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:53 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - It may be the northern end of the state, but it’s just as much of a reminder for those of us in the southern half of Colorado in this summer of showers.

Monday night, major flooding hit Fort Collins, as seen in a dramatic photo posted by the police department of cars partly submerged in rain water:

Fort Collins

“It looks like Colorado weather wants to keep us guessing and the moisture is going to keep coming,” Fort Collins Police Services said in the social media post accompanying the photo. “There is a potential of more rain in the forecast over the next couple of days. During a severe storm please try to limit travel until the weather clears. If you are driving during a storm, decrease speeds and give yourself more room to react.”

As little as 6 inches can be enough to move your car, and playing in floodwaters can be dangerous, the police department added.

Storms remain in the forecast in southern Colorado over the next several days. Read more from our 11 Breaking Weather team here.

Stay up to date on the latest weather alerts by downloading our 11 Breaking Weather app here.

