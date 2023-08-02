Salvation Army still raising money to take 200 Colorado kids back-to-school shopping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is still raising money to take 200 kids back-to-school shopping.

“We have a little over $15,000 raised on a $20,000 goal to support these 200 children with her back-to-school shopping spree,” explained Capt. Doug Hanson, the El Paso County coordinator for the Salvation Army. “Everybody has a need for clothing, and so this just helps them get in the right mindset, but also helps out Mom and Dad. When times are tough and money doesn’t stretch as far as it used to, we’re out here supporting struggling families to make sure they’re ready for school.”

How it works is private donors can make donations on the Salvation Army’s website.

Once the money is raised, each kid will be given a $100 gift card to JCPenney in the Citadel Mall on Saturday, Aug. 5.

“JCPenney is giving 30% off all clothes during that specific shopping time. So, it’s not open to the general public, just our 200 kiddos and their families as they go shopping,” said Hanson. “This is one of my favorite events of the year. How you see the child receive this gift, seeing the kids smile on their face, the change they have when they exit the store with all the new clothes. Thank you so much to the people who have support for back-to-school shopping spree.”

As of Wednesday, almost $5,000 still needs to be raised.

