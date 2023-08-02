Rocky Ford grieving passing of volunteer firefighter

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KKTV) - A small town fire department is grieving the loss of one of its brothers.

“It is with very heavy hearts, to sadly report that the Rocky Ford Fire Department lost one of our own. Treavor “Timmy” Norris was an extremely valued member of the department and leaves a hole in our team that cannot be filled,” Rocky Ford Fire Department (RFFD) said in a social media post Monday night.

Norris was a dedicated firefighter and EMT with a contagious smile, whose impact traveled beyond Rocky Ford’s city limit, the fire department said.

“We ask that you keep Treavor’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they move through this extremely difficult situation,” the department’s statement continued.

RFFD’s Facebook profile photo has been changed to a badge with a black band in Norris’ honor.

Rocky Ford Fire Department has not said how Norris died.

