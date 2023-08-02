Northbound I-25 closed in Pueblo Wednesday morning

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 northbound was closed in the Pueblo area Wednesday morning for a crash.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major highway closure.

At about 10:20 a.m. Pueblo Police tweeted the following:

“Pueblo Police are on scene at a serious traffic accident on Northbound I-25 at Pueblo Boulevard.  The Interstate is currently closed, and northbound traffic is being diverted off I-25 at Pueblo Boulevard.  Northbound traffic can access I-25 at Indiana Avenue.

Access to businesses east of I-25 and south of Pueblo Boulevard can still be accessed.  It is unknown at this time how long the interstate will be closed; we will provide updates as they become available.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash on I-25 NB.
I-25 NB back open following crash between Monument and Castle Rock
Colorado and 12th fire 8/1/23
4 rescued by firefighters after fire traps people on roof of Old Colorado City home
A "Move Over" bumper sticker on a CDOT Safety Patrol truck that's been hit. Starting Aug. 7,...
Changes coming to Colorado’s Move Over law
Nancy Mascarenas
Woman reportedly murdered in Colorado Springs at a bus stop, arrest papers share insight on what police know
Photo courtesy FlintCO/Great Wolf Lodge. (Media Release).
Great Wolf Lodge bringing back ‘$84 room night flash sale’ on Aug. 4

Latest News

Maddie Mendoza, the 2023 Gerber Baby!
Meet the 2023 Gerber Baby and her parents from Colorado Springs!
K-9 Zev
Suspect wanted in violent robbery taken down by CSPD K-9
Heavy law enforcement activity in Pueblo West on July 19, 2023, in what has been confirmed to...
6 minors arrested in connection with February Falcon quintuple-shooting; more arrests expected
Deadly crash Fountain/Jet Wing 7/29/23
Teen arrested in alleged DUI crash that killed Colorado Springs woman