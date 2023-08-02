Northbound I-25 closed in Pueblo Wednesday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 northbound was closed in the Pueblo area Wednesday morning for a crash.

Click here for a live traffic map.

At about 10:20 a.m. Pueblo Police tweeted the following:

“Pueblo Police are on scene at a serious traffic accident on Northbound I-25 at Pueblo Boulevard. The Interstate is currently closed, and northbound traffic is being diverted off I-25 at Pueblo Boulevard. Northbound traffic can access I-25 at Indiana Avenue.

Access to businesses east of I-25 and south of Pueblo Boulevard can still be accessed. It is unknown at this time how long the interstate will be closed; we will provide updates as they become available.”

