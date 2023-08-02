New Sprouts Farmer Market opens Friday near downtown Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new Sprouts Farmers Market is scheduled to open south of downtown Colorado Springs on Aug. 4.

The business is holding a grand opening celebration at 1720 S. Nevada Avenue on Friday. The new location is bringing with it about 92 full and part-time jobs.

According to a news release issued on Wednesday, there is a weekend of family-friendly celebrations planned that include:

  • Free samples and goodie bags
  • Kids’ activities and games
  • Contests, music and more!

