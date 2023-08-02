MISSING: 28-year-old man last seen in Colorado Springs in May, statewide alert issued

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Wednesday for a missing 28-year-old man.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for help with locating 28-year-old Lorenzo Snowbird-Lucero. The alert is part of their “Missing Indgenious Person” program. He was last seen on May 21 in the Colorado Springs area.

If you have information on his location please call 719-444-7000.

