Manitou Springs urges citizens to stay vigilant of flooding, with storms remaining in the forecast for next several days

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou’s “move to higher ground” order may no longer be in effect, but officials warn residents to keep their guards up with rain remaining in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

“We have potentially seven days of moisture coming, and the ground is heavily saturated,” said Drew Maurer, an engineer paramedic with the Manitou Springs Fire Department.

For Manitou Springs, flooding is a familiar foe due to the community’s proximity to the Waldo Canyon burn scar.

“Manitou is at the base of both Waldo Canyon and Williams Canyon, which are two floodplains that do bring quite a bit of water runoff from the old Waldo Canyon burn scar,” Maurer said. " ... It’s very likely even if we don’t get rain here in Manitou that the rain to our north or west will send water that Williams Canyon and Waldo Canyon.”

And with Fountain Creek running through the city, the risk of the creek overflowing is high.

“The risk is that if you’re not prepared, flooding can happen very quickly. Water moves fast. Water is very powerful. When you look at the Fountain Creek and see the waters, maybe 2-3 feet; 20 minutes later at 6-7 feet, and it moves very quickly. Water is very powerful -- it has a lot of energy behind it,” Maurer said.

The city has been busy prepping for any potential rain, clearing debris from storm drains and cleaning retention ponds ahead of more rain.

Maurer offered the following advice for citizens:

“Prepare for the potential that you could be involved in a flood, either in your vehicle or in your home. When we sound the flood sirens or you get alerts via the Peak Alert software, which we recommend everyone sign up for, we ask that people go to higher ground.

“So if you already planned escape routes from Manitou, maybe already packed your car just like in wildland emergencies with your valuables and things that you need, computers, iPhones, things like that. And be prepared to escape to higher ground. Manitou is at the base of a lot of these drainages, so all that water comes here and takes a while to get out.

“Everyone that lives in Manitou should have access to our website, which is MSVFD.org on our website. They actually have wildland escape routes built in, right on the front page. Those are actually very similar to what we would ask you to do with the flood escape plan.”

He also advised avoiding Manitou Avenue when there’s a flood risk.

“Manitou Avenue, because it’s one of the low grounds in Manitou, I would avoid if there’s big floodwaters coming. I would avoid Manitou Avenue if you can utilize other escape routes that take you up and out of the valley as fast as possible. Serpentine Road, towards Highway 24 by Rainbow Falls. Out of town if you’re out on the east side of town just head straight down Colorado or Highway 24. Just got out of the center of Manitou as fast and efficiently as you can.”

To sign up for Peak Alerts, click here.

