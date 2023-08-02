Man with knife arrested after fight on Colorado Springs bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured while trying to disarm a man with a knife on a city bus Tuesday night.

Springs police responded to the bus stop outside Memorial Central just before 8 p.m. following a 911 call about a man with a knife threatening people. The bus stop is near Childrens View and Boulder Street, on the southeast side of the hospital campus.

“A fight ensued on the Metro Mountain Transit bus that arrived, and a person who tried to disarm the assailant got cut in the process of trying to grab the knife away,” police said.

That person wasn’t seriously hurt, police added. No one else was injured in the fight.

The suspect was still on scene when officers pulled up and was immediately arrested. He hasn’t been identified at the time of this writing.

Insurance rates likely to rise after severe storms, what you need to know
