Man suspected of attacking mother before chase spanning 2 Colorado counties in stolen car

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing charges in two Colorado counties after allegedly attacking his mother and leading authorities on a chase.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office shared details with the public on the incident Wednesday in a social media post. According to the sheriff’s office, Zachary Newbern stole his mother’s Jeep on July 27 after allegedly hitting his mother with a wooden dowel before leaving the first scene along W. Logan Avenue in Illiff. The area is in northeast Colorado.

“Logan County Deputies responded to the house to speak with the mother,” part of the social media post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reads. “Deputies were told that besides hitting his mother with the dowel, Zachary had taken her phone from her and broken the phone so that she could not call 911. As the first deputy was talking to the victim a second deputy started looking for the Jeep.”

The suspect was reportedly involved in a number of incidents with law enforcement after he allegedly stole the vehicle, including a situation where he reportedly drove at a deputy forcing the deputy to drive his vehicle into a ditch. A short chase started, but the deputy wasn’t able to keep up with the Jeep.

“The Jeep drove into Sterling Colorado continuing at very high speeds,” the post adds. “In town, he tried to hit a Sterling Police officer in his car who had to take evasive action to not be hit. The Sterling Officer followed the vehicle to I-76 where it turned and went westbound. Because the Logan County Deputy could not keep up with the fleeing Jeep he terminated his pursuit. He asked his dispatch to advise Washington and Morgan County.”

A number of law enforcement agencies were made aware of the situation before Morgan County deputies spotted the Jeep along I-76 travelling westbound. A new chase started along I-76, and despite stop sticks being utilized, the chase continues. At one point, the suspect was reportedly driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-76.

“Deputies sped up past him staying in the westbound lanes and getting out in front of the jeep to try and warn people that he was driving the wrong way on the interstate,” the post continues. “This continued to the HWY 34 onramp to I-76 where Newbern went the wrong way up the ramp trying to hit a Wiggins Police Office in his vehicle who also had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by Newbern.”

Deputies eventually used their vehicles to forcibly stop Newbern. While placing Newbern in handcuffs, a deputy was attacked by the suspect’s dog.

“As they were cuffing Newbern, Newbern’s dog jumped from the Jeep and bit one of the deputies,” part of the post reads. “A Taser was fired at the dog. After being hit by a Taser probe, the dog ran from the scene. Deputies searched the area for the dog but were ultimately unable to find the dog. Later in the day, a passerby stopped and picked the dog up and took it to Greeley.”

Newbern is facing charges in both Logan and Morgan Counties including aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, vehicular assault, criminal mischief, reckless driving and a number of other serious charges.

Read the full news release by clicking here.

