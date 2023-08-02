Krispy Kreme giving doughnuts to lottery losers

Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.
Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.(Source: Krispy Kreme/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:03 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme said every lottery player can win some “dough” through Wednesday.

It comes as the Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.25 billion.

You’re unlikely to win the big time, but you’re guaranteed to win a doughnut.

All you must do is bring a Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday night’s big drawing or a losing ticket from any lottery to a Krispy Kreme location through Wednesday.

In return, you get a free original glazed doughnut, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme said it definitely hit the lottery when it comes to its fans, there’s probably a billion reasons they love them so much, so this week they want them all to win some “dough.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash on I-25 NB.
I-25 NB back open following crash between Monument and Castle Rock
Colorado and 12th fire 8/1/23
4 rescued by firefighters after fire traps people on roof of Old Colorado City home
Nancy Mascarenas
Woman reportedly murdered in Colorado Springs at a bus stop, arrest papers share insight on what police know
A "Move Over" bumper sticker on a CDOT Safety Patrol truck that's been hit. Starting Aug. 7,...
Changes coming to Colorado’s Move Over law
Robert Rudichar
Man arrested in connection with Pueblo homicide after allegedly shooting at New Mexico police officers

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in court Thursday. (Source: POOL/CNN/Getty...
Trump to appear in court in 2020 election indictment
Spotty storms again on Wednesday
Evening storm chances continue on Wednesday
FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.
Report: Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy
Flooding in Fort Collins on July 31, 2023.
Stay weather aware! Major flooding in Fort Collins swamps vehicles