Insurance rates may rise after severe storms, what you need to know

Insurance rates likely to rise after severe storms, what you need to know
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:38 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This summer, Southern Colorado has seen several round of severe weather. Your insurance rates are likely going to go up because of it.

Carole Walker with Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association said that inflation and the rising cost of goods will also play a role in how much more you will pay in the coming months.

“My car windshield got cracked from some hail damage and I still haven’t gotten it fixed yet,” said Matt Billington, a car owner in Colorado Springs.

Thousands of home owners and car owners are filing claims for the damage caused by this summer’s severe weather.

“We get more catastrophic hail claims than almost anywhere else on earth,” said Carole Walker, the Executive Director of Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association.

According to a study by online insurance marketplace PolicyGenius, Colorado’s car insurance and homeowners insurance rates rose more than the rate of inflation from 2021 to 2022. Both saw double digit percentage increases.

Pair that with insurance companies having to keep up with millions of claims, Walker said you will likely see another hike.

“Because of just the cost of lumber, the cost of drywall, and glass. Then you add supply chain issues and shortages of labor and contractors. These are all things that when we pay for an insurance, insurance companies have to factor in when they pay out claims,” said Walker.

Walker said now is the time to go over your policy and see what you need to update. She adds a lot of people saw flooding that they didn’t expect.

“For most of us, our home is our largest asset and we need to start budgeting within that household budget for higher insurance premiums,” said Walker.

According to Walker, insurance scams like people going door to door asking about your roof are on the rise. She warns to be cautious and to only work with reputable contractors.

