Four people displaced after overnight apartment fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Four people are displaced after an overnight fire at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Fire Department says they got calls for a report of smoke coming from a second floor apartment at the Fountain Springs Apartment complex.

When they arrived, firefighters discovered that unattended cooking sparked the blaze and quickly knocked out the fire.

Four people were living in the apartment. All of them made it out and only one person had minor injuries that were treated on scene.

Fire crews tell us the fire was contained only to that one apartment.

