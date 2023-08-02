Driver injured after hitting Colorado Springs police cruiser

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver ended up in the hospital Wednesday morning after crashing into a moving police car and losing control of their vehicle.

The officer was on his way to a crash when he became involved in one of his own at Brookside Street and Tejon just after 10 a.m.

“[The officer] was traveling westbound through the intersection when another vehicle passed him on left in the oncoming lane. The passing vehicle struck the police vehicle,” CSPD said.

That driver then spun out in the intersection, hitting a street sign, then a railing and finally a tree before coming to a stop.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital but that their injuries were not serious.

There are no reports of any injuries to the officer.

