Deadline approaching for veterans to receive backdated PACT Act funds

DENVER (KKTV) - As the deadline approaches for backdated PACT Act benefits, lawmakers and leaders in the Colorado veteran community spoke Wednesday about the deadline and what the act means for those who qualify.

The deadline for veterans to file to receive compensation dating back to August of last year, when the bill was signed, is August 9. According to a representative for one of the Veteran Service Centers , this compensation will also be granted to those who complete an intent to file by that date when they eventually file.

Those who spoke Wednesday said that so far, more that 700,000 veterans have received benefits through the PACT Act across the country. In Colorado, of the nearly 13,000 claims filed so far, around 8,500 have been resolved, totaling about $30,000,000 already claimed.

“The PACT Act,” Congressman Joe Neguse said, “is the most significant expansion of VA healthcare signed into law in over 30 years, and it’s important that every eligible veteran gets the benefits that they’re entitled to.”

More information on eligibility for PACT Act compensation can be found on the VA website.

