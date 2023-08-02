Deadline approaching for veterans to receive backdated PACT Act funds

PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Colorado Springs
PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Colorado Springs(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - As the deadline approaches for backdated PACT Act benefits, lawmakers and leaders in the Colorado veteran community spoke Wednesday about the deadline and what the act means for those who qualify.

The deadline for veterans to file to receive compensation dating back to August of last year, when the bill was signed, is August 9. According to a representative for one of the Veteran Service Centers , this compensation will also be granted to those who complete an intent to file by that date when they eventually file.

Those who spoke Wednesday said that so far, more that 700,000 veterans have received benefits through the PACT Act across the country. In Colorado, of the nearly 13,000 claims filed so far, around 8,500 have been resolved, totaling about $30,000,000 already claimed.

“The PACT Act,” Congressman Joe Neguse said, “is the most significant expansion of VA healthcare signed into law in over 30 years, and it’s important that every eligible veteran gets the benefits that they’re entitled to.”

More information on eligibility for PACT Act compensation can be found on the VA website.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash on I-25 NB.
I-25 NB back open following crash between Monument and Castle Rock
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Deadly crash along I-25 in Pueblo Wednesday morning
Colorado and 12th fire 8/1/23
4 rescued by firefighters after fire traps people on roof of Old Colorado City home
A "Move Over" bumper sticker on a CDOT Safety Patrol truck that's been hit. Starting Aug. 7,...
Changes coming to Colorado’s Move Over law
Nancy Mascarenas
Woman reportedly murdered in Colorado Springs at a bus stop, arrest papers share insight on what police know

Latest News

Spotty storms again on Wednesday
Not much change to the weather pattern
According to Basia Dann, lead animal keeper in the Asian Highlands, Basha and Mango represent...
WATCH: Leopard cubs at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo get names!
Zachary Newbern
Man suspected of attacking mother before chase spanning 2 Colorado counties in stolen car
DuVall Benefit concert poster.
Colorado community and country artist come together to help tornado victims