Colorado community and country artist come together to help tornado victims

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tickets are on sale now for a concert benefitting a family impacted by a tornado in Colorado.

“The DuVall Tornado Benefit Concert” featuring Clare Dunn is scheduled for Sept. 2 at the Rodeo Arena within the Prowers County Fairgrounds. Click here for tickets. Dunn was born in Two Buttes, not far from where the tornado hit.

The DuValls were impacted by an EF-3 tornado that struck on June 23. The tornado touched down about 15 miles south of Granada in southeast Colorado. The DuValls told 11 News they didn’t even have time to put on their shoes when the tornado struck. The DuValls explained they lost eight dogs, their barns, corrals, several vehicles, and some of their livestock.

“Dunn and her family, whose cattle ranch is just 30 miles away from where the DuValls lived, along with over 40+ local businesses and communities, have come together to help sponsor the benefit, including hospitals, farm bureaus, schools, banks, Coors, and more,” part of a news release from Dunn’s publicist reads. “Nearly $40,000 money has been raised aside from the ticket sales, which were made available last Friday, July 25 via Eventbrite. All proceeds will go directly to the DuValls.”

In a post on Dunn’s website, she explains the DuValls have always been a kind and giving family.

“Rural America is full of the most wonderful and generous people I’ve ever met, and that’s not just cause I was raised here,” part of a message on Dunn’s website reads. “There are so many people who’ve gotten involved in this benefit and poured their blood, sweat, tears, and cash into giving back. I’m so honored to be a small of this and I encourage anyone who reads this, even if you can’t attend the concert, please consider donating to one of the funds established for raising money. Even if all you have is a couple bucks, it adds up.”

