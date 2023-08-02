Colorado community and country artist come together to help tornado victims

DuVall Benefit concert poster.
DuVall Benefit concert poster.(Poster courtesy Clare Dunn)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tickets are on sale now for a concert benefitting a family impacted by a tornado in Colorado.

“The DuVall Tornado Benefit Concert” featuring Clare Dunn is scheduled for Sept. 2 at the Rodeo Arena within the Prowers County Fairgrounds. Click here for tickets. Dunn was born in Two Buttes, not far from where the tornado hit.

The DuValls were impacted by an EF-3 tornado that struck on June 23. The tornado touched down about 15 miles south of Granada in southeast Colorado. The DuValls told 11 News they didn’t even have time to put on their shoes when the tornado struck. The DuValls explained they lost eight dogs, their barns, corrals, several vehicles, and some of their livestock.

“Dunn and her family, whose cattle ranch is just 30 miles away from where the DuValls lived, along with over 40+ local businesses and communities, have come together to help sponsor the benefit, including hospitals, farm bureaus, schools, banks, Coors, and more,” part of a news release from Dunn’s publicist reads. “Nearly $40,000 money has been raised aside from the ticket sales, which were made available last Friday, July 25 via Eventbrite. All proceeds will go directly to the DuValls.”

In a post on Dunn’s website, she explains the DuValls have always been a kind and giving family.

“Rural America is full of the most wonderful and generous people I’ve ever met, and that’s not just cause I was raised here,” part of a message on Dunn’s website reads. “There are so many people who’ve gotten involved in this benefit and poured their blood, sweat, tears, and cash into giving back. I’m so honored to be a small of this and I encourage anyone who reads this, even if you can’t attend the concert, please consider donating to one of the funds established for raising money. Even if all you have is a couple bucks, it adds up.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash on I-25 NB.
I-25 NB back open following crash between Monument and Castle Rock
Colorado and 12th fire 8/1/23
4 rescued by firefighters after fire traps people on roof of Old Colorado City home
A "Move Over" bumper sticker on a CDOT Safety Patrol truck that's been hit. Starting Aug. 7,...
Changes coming to Colorado’s Move Over law
Nancy Mascarenas
Woman reportedly murdered in Colorado Springs at a bus stop, arrest papers share insight on what police know
Photo courtesy FlintCO/Great Wolf Lodge. (Media Release).
Great Wolf Lodge bringing back ‘$84 room night flash sale’ on Aug. 4

Latest News

According to Basia Dann, lead animal keeper in the Asian Highlands, Basha and Mango represent...
WATCH: Leopard cubs at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo get names!
Composite sketch of body found in Colorado Springs.
Body found in Colorado Springs, police ask for help with identification
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Deadly crash along I-25 in Pueblo Wednesday morning
Maddie Mendoza, the 2023 Gerber Baby!
Meet the 2023 Gerber Baby and her parents from Colorado Springs!