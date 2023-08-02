Body found in Colorado Springs, police ask for help with identification

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help from the public after a body was found in June.

CSPD issued a news release on Wednesday with a composite sketch of what the man may have looked like before he passed away. The body was found on June 20 by a citizen along Fountain Creek.

“The Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Coroner’s Office would like to ask the public for assistance identifying this male,” part of the news release reads.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to call the El Paso County Coroner’s Office at 719-390-2450.

No other information was shared in the news release.

