6 minors arrested in connection with February Falcon quintuple-shooting; more arrests expected

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a months-long investigation, law enforcement says they have arrested six minors in connection with a deadly quintuple-shooting in Falcon last winter.

On Feb. 5, El Paso County deputies responded to the Meridian Ranch neighborhood in Falcon after numerous 911 callers reported hearing incessant gunfire. They found five shooting victims on Point Reyes Drive and what was described to 11 News at the time as a block-long crime scene. Two of the victims, both teens, later died at the hospital. They’ve been identified as Javier Lopez and Caleb Nickerson.

“Multiple persons of interest were identified, most of which were minors which complicated the investigation process,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

With the help of numerous agencies, but in particular, the Pueblo Police Department, EPSO began a methodical investigation into the shootings.

In the latter part of July, EPSO and the Pueblo Police Department executed a series of warrants around Pueblo County in a massive day-long operation. At the time, all the agencies would tell 11 News was that it was a warrant roundup involving some pretty bad actors.

Wednesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that roundup was part of the Point Reyes Drive shooting investigation, and that six people -- all under 18 -- had been arrested, including one who is charged with first-degree murder. In a news release, the sheriff’s office detailed how the investigation brought them to that point:

“Since the incident, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Pueblo Police Department have been conducting a joint operation in reference to multiple violent crimes in each jurisdiction.

“This collaboration provided comprehensive phone records, social media, surveillance, and more. As a result, our investigations teams identified two suspects in the Falcon Homicides.

“In July, after hours of investigations and research, a juvenile male was arrested on charges of attempted murder and other charges related to this incident.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office joined the Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and ATF, in a multijurisdictional operation in late July, which led to additional information regarding the February 5th event and the successful arrest of a male juvenile. This individual is charged with first-degree murder for the murders of Javier Lopez and Caleb Nickerson.

“In total, six suspects were arrested on various charges for their involvement in the Pt. Reyes incident and on unrelated warrants. All individuals were booked into juvenile detention centers.

“Additional arrests are likely in the future, as law enforcement continues to investigate crimes allegedly committed by this group of individuals.”

Sheriff Joe Roybal released a statement Wednesday praising the work of the investigators.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work and unrelenting efforts of my Investigations Division. Crimes like this take time, resources, and patience to solve. Our dedicated team of detectives continues to do an exceptional job of getting results for citizens in El Paso County. I want to thank the multitude of law enforcement agencies who partnered with us during this investigation, for their robust and unwavering collaboration and efforts to solve this case. Lastly, I also want to thank the community for their patience and affording my office the opportunity to ensure justice is served.”

Along with the Pueblo Police Department, the sheriff’s office says the following agencies also assisted at certain points in the investigation: 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, FBI Safe Streets Taskforce, ATF Taskforce, US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Wichita Kansas Police Department and Crime Stoppers.

