West Nike virus case confirmed in El Paso County, the 1st case in 2 years

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A person in El Paso County has tested positive for the West Nile virus, marking the first confirmed human case in the county in two years.

The El Paso County health department confirmed the case Tuesday. It’s the first reported case since 2021 and only the 10th positive case in the county in the last decade.

Human cases of West Nile virus in El Paso County, Colorado (data from the El Paso County Department of Public Health and Environment):

2022: 0

2021: 2

2020: 0

2019: 0

2018: 2

2017: 0

2016: 1

2015: 1

2014: 2

2013: 1

The state health department reported the first confirmed human case in Colorado last week, a person in La Plata County.

The historic rain Colorado has been enjoying has been a boon in many ways -- decreased fire danger, no drought, green scenery -- one downside is the increase in the state’s mosquito population.

“Mosquito populations are at historic levels in some parts of the state due to the high rainfall this year,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said last week. “This unusually high mosquito activity along with known presence of the virus has caused an elevated risk of West Nile virus transmission to humans.”

Most people with West Nile never exhibit symptoms, but about a fifth of those infected may feel like they have the flu. For a much smaller subset -- less than 1 in 100, per the El Paso County health department -- the virus can cause serious illness or in the worst cases, death. Those most at risk of complications are people over 60 and those with certain medical conditions, such as diabetes or kidney disease.

Health experts recommend the following to protect yourself:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent, such as DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. The effectiveness of non-EPA registered insect repellents is unknown, including some natural repellents.

Limit time outdoors during the times of day when mosquitoes are most active, typically around dusk and dawn.

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants, especially when outdoors around dusk and dawn.

Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors.

Frequently drain standing water from areas around the house such as bird baths, portable pools, tires, planters, pet water dishes, and children’s swimming pools. Mosquitoes can lay eggs and grow in standing water.

Treat standing water—such as ponds, ditches, clogged rain gutters, flowerpots, plant saucers, puddles, and buckets—with larvicide “doughnuts,” which can be purchased at hardware stores. Larvicide doughnuts use a naturally occurring type of bacteria to control mosquitoes.

