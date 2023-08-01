‘They represent so much more’: Keeper says leopard cubs at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo crucial to conservation efforts

Basha and Mango!
Basha and Mango!(Cheyenne Mtn. Zoo)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The two Amur leopard cubs at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo were born in May 2023, and after being given their names in late July, the keeper one of the cubs was named after talked with 11 News about just how important the little leopards are.

According to Basia Dann, lead animal keeper in the Asian Highlands, Basha and Mango represent 2% of the world’s wild population of Amur leopards.

“Yeah, they’re super cute, adorable little cubs but they represent so much more than just cute little cubs,” Dann said.

Dann said having donors name one of the cubs after her was an honor not just for her, but for her team at the zoo.

“It’s a reminder of how hard we have worked to get here and how hard we want to continue to work to help this species out,” Dann explained.

She added that the moment she learned the cub would be named Basha is one she’ll never forget.

" I think we all want to leave a legacy and this is such an incredible honor and a way to leave a legacy.”

Basia Dann’s full interview with 11 News about the cubs and conservation efforts can be found at the bottom of this article:

