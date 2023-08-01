Some ordered to move to higher ground in Manitou Springs Monday night

Some ordered to move to high ground during floods in Manitou Springs Monday night
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:44 PM MDT
Manitou Springs, Colo. (KKTV) - The Manitou Springs Fire Department asked some residents to move to higher ground as the city saw flooding Monday night.

This was for homes and buildings near Fountain Creek, east of Old Mans Trail. The order was enacted ar 9 p.m. because of the overflowing water from Fountain Creek.

They also said they were expecting an increase in water flow from the runoff in William Canyon, which they said could make water levels rise higher.

