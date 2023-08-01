Serious crash closes NB I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock Tuesday

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM MDT
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed northbound I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock on Tuesday.

At about 12:47 p.m. Colorado State Patrol was reporting the closure near the Greenland Exit.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash impacting traffic on a major highway.

