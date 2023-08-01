Serious crash closes NB I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock Tuesday
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed northbound I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock on Tuesday.
At about 12:47 p.m. Colorado State Patrol was reporting the closure near the Greenland Exit.
