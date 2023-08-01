Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office seeking info on truck following attempted gas theft at golf course

Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize this truck?

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating anyone associated with the vehicle after the occupants tried to steal gas from a golf course over the weekend.

The truck is described as a light-colored four-door pickup with a golf cart where the bed would normally be. A man in jeans and a white shirt was photographed with the truck, and the sheriff’s office said there could have been more than one person in the vehicle.

The attempted theft was reported at Desert Hawk at Pueblo West, off of McCulloch Boulevard south of Highway 50.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 719-583-6250 and reference case number 22542. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

