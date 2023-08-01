No one injured after house fire possibly sparked by lightning in northern Colorado Springs
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A house fire is under investigation in the Pikes Peak region.
Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about a house fire on Mount Baldy Drive, near Voyager and Ridgeline. Firefighters say this may have been sparked by lightning.
Crews found a small smoldering fire in the attic of the building. No one was injured.
We will update this article as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.