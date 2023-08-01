No one injured after house fire possibly sparked by lightning in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A house fire is under investigation in the Pikes Peak region.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about a house fire on Mount Baldy Drive, near Voyager and Ridgeline. Firefighters say this may have been sparked by lightning.

Crews found a small smoldering fire in the attic of the building. No one was injured.

We will update this article as we learn more.

#ColoradoSpringsFire#Workingfire

AMR43,E9,E20,T19,T1,BC1

12385 MOUNT BALDY DR

Map K17

Radio CMD4.CSFD

STRUCTURE FIRE - RESIDENTIAL

Report 23308542

Time 21:22:05



Early report of possible lightening strike. Smoke coming from roof and in the attic. Crews still investigation. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 1, 2023

